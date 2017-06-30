Man pistol-whipped during Manchester home invasion

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police said a Manchester man was hit with a pistol numerous times in a reported home invasion on Thursday night.

According to police, Corey Raikes and Becky Smagula were at home with their infant child at 11:30 p.m. when there was a knock at the door. Police said two armed men forced their way in.

One of the men struck Raikes with a pistol. Raikes was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the victims reported nothing was taken.

Police attempted to track down the suspects after they left the apartment located at 24 Schuyler Street, but the crowded area hindered the search.

The suspects were described as tall, thin, black males, wearing dark clothing with either masks or hoods concealing their faces.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Manchester Police detectives at 603-792-5500 or the Manchester Police Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

