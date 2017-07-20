Man pleads guilty to bank robbery, attempted store heist

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Manchester man has pleaded guilty to trying to rob a convenience store and then robbing a bank a few days later.

The U.S. attorney’s office says in September, 39-year-old Jonathan Faucher brandished a box cutter at a 7-Eleven clerk in Manchester, but fled after the clerk threatened him with a pizza cutter.

A few days later on Oct. 3, he robbed a TD Bank branch in Manchester, handing the teller a note claiming he had a gun and making off with $600. He was arrested a few blocks away.

