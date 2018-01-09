Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in teen’s overdose death

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for providing the heroin that led to a 16-year-old girl’s fatal overdose.

Seth Lombard-Hawthorne, of Westfield, entered the plea Monday. Prosecutors say he gave heroin to high school junior Lillian Anderson, who was found dead in February 2016. The pair had worked together at a fast food restaurant.

Lombard-Hawthorne also pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 22.

