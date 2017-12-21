Man pleads not guilty in fatal Expressway shooting, Dorchester murder

BOSTON (WHDH) – A Boston man has been ordered held without bail in the fatal shooting of a motorcyclist on Interstate 93 and the murder of his girlfriend inside his Dorchester home in September.

Lance Holloman, 30, was arraigned Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court on two counts of first-degree murder, among other charges. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors say that on Sept. 10, Holloman used a rented Jeep to repeatedly ram an SUV while driving on the Southeast Expressway before opening fire on a pair of motorcyclists, killing 32-year-old Scott Stevens, of Taunton. The second motorcyclist survived the shooting.

The body of 24-year-old Michaela Gingras, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was later found shot to death in Holloman’s Santuit Street home. Police say she suffered a gunshot to the head. Evidence suggests that Gingras was a passenger in the Jeep when Holloman shot Stevens, according to investigators.

Boston police officer Monicka Stinson, who had a romantic relationship with Holloman and is the mother of his child, was charged with misleading investigators. Prosecutors allege Stinson was present at Holloman’s home on the night Gingras was killed and that she later denied having contact with him after the murders.

Stinson has since been suspended without pay. She was released and her passport was revoked. Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said she has violated the trust of the badge.

“It’s a sad day for us. We have no place for that type of behavior,” Evans said. “It’s very troubling to me.”

Holloman’s sister, Latoya, is charged with witness intimidation. His mother, Daphne, faces a charge of misleading investigators. They were each released on their own recognizance.

All four suspects are due back in court in January.

