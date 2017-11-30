Man pleads not guilty to bank robbery and multi-city police chase

CHELSEA, Mass. (WHDH) — A Woburn man accused of robbing a bank and leading police on a chase that ended in Boston pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Police said Steven Spolidoro, 41, robbed a bank in Revere on Wednesday before leading them on a multi-city chase.

The chase ended in Boston, where police said they found Spolidoro hiding in a portable toilet near a Commuter Rail parking lot by TD Garden.

