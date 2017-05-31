Man pleads not guilty to fatally shooting man, burning body

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has pleaded not guilty to charges he shot and killed a man and then disposed of and burned his body in a Lincoln field.

David DeLeon, of Central Falls, entered the plea Wednesday to murder, mutilation of a human body and other offenses. The 20-year-old man was ordered held without bail until his court appearance next month.

Police have said they believe DeLeon fatally shot 21-year-old Dakota Gosselin, who DeLeon knew, on Nov. 20 in Providence and got rid of the victim’s body in Lincoln.

Firefighters discovered Gosselin’s body that night after putting out a brush fire. Police worked to confirm whether that incident was connected to the Providence shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)