Man pleads not guilty to killing woman, injuring man

ORANGE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with killing a woman in her home in the rural town of Wendell, then shooting a co-worker at a Chicopee trucking company, has pleaded not guilty to murder and assault charges.

Lewis Starkey III was arraigned Monday in Orange District Court. He was ordered held without right to bail.

The 53-year-old man was apprehended in Orange on Sunday after several days on the run.

Authorities say he fatally shot 48-year-old Amanda Glover in her home last Wednesday, and then drove to the trucking company where he worked about an hour away and shot at a co-worker. That man was slightly injured by flying glass shards.

It’s unclear whether Starkey has been assigned a public defender.

