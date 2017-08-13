Man pleads not guilty to murder of mom, sister, 3rd woman

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — A man accused of bludgeoning his mother, sister and another woman in a deadly hammer attack on New York’s Long Island has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Bobby Vanderhall is being held without bail after his arraignment Sunday.

The 34-year-old Vanderhall was arrested Saturday on murder charges in the deaths of his mother, Lynn Reichenbach-Vanderhall; his sister, Melissa Vanderhall; and visitor Janel Simpson.

Officials said a fourth woman managed to escape and summon help.

Nassau County police say Vanderhall had a history of emotional problems, and his mother had gotten a protective order against him and had thrown him out of their Hempstead home. Police say Vanderhall used a large hammer to break through the basement door, then attacked the women.

