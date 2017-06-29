Man punched ex-girlfriend, kidnapped toddler from Plymouth home, court docs say

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - A man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping his child from her Plymouth home pleaded not guilty Thursday to all charges against him.

Authorities say Rosba ‘Randy’ Taylor, 25, went to the woman’s apartment Wednesday morning, punched her and then fled about 50 miles north to Lynn with 3-year-old Kyrie Taylor in his SUV.

The alleged kidnapping prompted a statewide search that lasted nearly three hours before alert Lynn officers spotted Taylor and the toddler on State Street.

“I believe the officers on the street observed the car after the BOLO was put out and the type of vehicle it was,” said Lt. Micahel Kmeic of the Lynn Police.

Kmeic led the toddler by hand into the police station after he was located and Taylor was taken into custody.

Taylor pleaded not guilty to assault and battery of a family member, reckless endangerment of a child and kidnapping charges.

Attorneys cited inconsistencies in the police report, saying Taylor’s ex-girlfriend actually invited him over to take the boy shopping. Taylor claimed the meeting was “pre-arranged.”

“He was told that he was allowed to come and take him. She called him and said come grab your kids,” Taylor’s friend Rosemery Ramirez told 7News.

Taylor does not have custody of his son but police allege that he showed up at the Algonquin Heights housing complex with two other men looking for the boy.

Authorities never officially issued an amber alert, but state police said they were just about to make that move when officers found the child safe.

Taylor is being held without bail. He due back in court on July 5.

The incident is under investigation.

