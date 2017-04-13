Man receives check for 2 cents in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A check sent to a man in Lynn was worth exactly 2 pennies.

The Air Force veteran says the Department of Veteran’s Affairs was also listed on the stub.

He has no idea why the check was sent. He already received his tax refund and monthly pension.

It is a small amount but he said he doesn’t plan on sending back the two cents.

He has already bought a frame for that check to display at home.

The cost of the frame? More than 80 dollars.

