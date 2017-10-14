Man recounts jumping into action in crash that injured Patriots linebacker

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Jeff Dietzel says he was headed home to Mansfield after a shopping trip when he came to an abrupt stop, coming across a multi-car crash that injured Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi.

“It’s a little scary,” he said.

Dietzel says a car was blocking part of the lane with its headlights pointed in his direction.

“I kind of pulled off to block their car, put my hazards on, jumped out to make sure that they were alright and realized there were two other vehicles involved,” he said.

Dietzel says he has had emergency response training in the past, and that training kicked in.

The driver was applying pressure to wounds and handed Dietzel more napkins for him to do the same.

“I was trying to ask her, do you know what day it is, do you know where you are? She was really just looking out, kind of in a daze, not knowing what had happened.”

A total of 5 people were taken to the hospital, including Langi, an undrafted rookie with the Patriots. But Dietzel says he had no idea who the victims were.

“I didn’t ask any names,” he said. “I just ran over to the one that was bleeding and once everyone else showed up, I got out of the way and let them do their thing.”

Foxborough Police are investigating the cause of the crash. No criminal charges have been filed.

