Portland, OR (WHDH) — A man in Oregon built an eight foot tall model of a waterfall out of Legos!.

The man used 80,000 Legos to make the falls.

He says he wanted to recreate places he has visited.

Right now, he is looking for a venue where he can display his work publicly.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)