Man rescued after boat catches fire in Florida

Ft. Lauderdale, FL (WHDH) — A man was rescued off the coast of Florida after his sailboat caught fire.

From the video above you can see flames shooting into the air.

The captain was the only person on board the boat and a tow boat rescued him from the water uninjured.

The boat was four miles offshore when rescue crews pulled the man from the water.

Officials say the fire spread quickly and the cause is still under investigation.

