Man rescued after car goes into stream in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MA (WHDH) - Police are trying to piece together the final moments of a dangerous drive in Leominster where a car flipped into a stream.

Firefighters say the car ended up in the stream after a man pulled out of his driveway but just kept going.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday night on Day Street.

“I heard a big crash,” said one witness, Bob Anderson. “Looked out and I saw this car in the river.”

The driver was trapped with the car on it’s side.

“We were able to cut the windshield out, remove him through the windshield,” said Deputy Chief of Leominster Fire Scott Cordio. “He was able to come up a ladder on his own. He was transported just for precautionary.”

Once crews were able to safely get the man out of his car, they had to use a crane to get the car out of the stream.

Witnesses say the driver was laughing the entire time.

“He seemed pretty out of it,” said Nick Cole, “like he didn’t really care what was going on.”

“Firefighters were already down here,” said Anderson, “They said, ‘why are you laughing’? He was still sitting in his car, laughing about the whole thing. I guess he was pretty inebriated.”

