Man rescued after falling down abandoned well in Cohasset

COHASSET, Mass. (WHDH) — About two dozen firefighters rescued a man Wednesday morning who plunged down an abandoned well outside an apartment building in Cohasset.

Fire officials said a 37-year-old man was looking for his dog on Ripley Road around 1 a.m. when he fell 15-20 feet down a stone shaft.

It took rescue crews about an hour to pull the man from well. They pumped air into the hole for the victim and rescuers, then went in and strapped the man in a stretcher. After about 90 minutes, crews pulled the man up to safety.

Fire officials said it appears someone removed an 18-inch, steel cover that normally blocks entry to the well.

“It appears that someone may have moved it off and he was walking in the backyard and fell down through the hole,” said Chief Robert Silvia of the Cohasset Fire Department.

The man was conscious and alert during the rescue but was flown to a Boston hospital with leg and back injuries.

Authorities are crediting the victim’s young daughter, who called 911. The man’s name was not released.

