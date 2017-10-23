Man rescued after night in Purgatory Falls hiking area

MONT VERNON, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man spent the night in purgatory before being rescued by fellow hikers this weekend.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say 30-year-old Sandeep Mishra, of Nashua, fell and hurt himself while hiking Saturday night in the Purgatory Falls Recreation Area in Mont Vernon. He did not have a cellphone, hiking ear or extra supplies, and was unable to move.

Another hiker found him around 10 a.m. Sunday. Several agencies helped with the rescue.

