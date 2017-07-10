Man rescued from car dangling off cliff in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Police say a man has been hospitalized after his car went flying off a cliff on the Massachusetts coast.

The car went off the road Sunday in Plymouth, about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) south of Boston.

A nearby resident, Karl Abele, says he saw the car go over the cliff and found it dangling about a third of the way down, narrowly avoiding a drop onto the beach below.

“The car started smoking from the front and the rear,” said Abele. “We went down on the bluff and I smashed open the rear windshield with a rock.”

Abele says the man seemed dazed but otherwise OK. The driver was taken to a hospital; his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The Plymouth Fire Department was able to remove the car that evening. It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

Neighbors say the driver appeared to be driving 10-15 miles per hour when he went through the gate. Witnesses say things would have been much worse if he had been going just a bit faster.

