Man rescued from well in Cohasset

COHASSET, MA (WHDH) - Fire and rescue crews in Cohasset pulled a man from an abandoned well Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say a 37-year-old man was walking through his back yard on Ripley Road when he fell in.

“It appears that the cover had been moved. It’s a steel cover on top of this abandoned, about an 18 inch cover, round,” said Chief Robert Silvia of the Cohasset Fire Deparmtnet. “It appears that someone may have moved it off and he was walking in the back yard and fell down through the hole.”

The man fell about 15 feet and was in the well for more than an hour.

The Cohasset Fire Department along with the Plymouth County technical team saved the man.

Cohasset Fire says they pumped air into the hole for the victim and rescuers. They then went in, strapped the man in a stretcher and brought him up.

Chief Silvia says he was awake when he was pulled out but had leg and back injuries and was flown to a Boston hospital.

