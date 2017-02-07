Man rescued trying to save boy from icy pond

Milford, CT (WHDH) — A good Samaritan saw a 10-year-old fall through a frozen pond and he knew he had to do something to save his life.

So John O’Rourke grabbed a stick and crawled across the pond.

But after the boy grabbed it, John fell through too.

He eventually helped the boy back on the ice and told him to lay on his stomach and wiggle his way back to shore.

“That poor boy,” said O’Rourke, “he was frightened, he was screaming ‘I’m going to die, I’m going to die’ and I saw it in his eyes too.”

Rescue crews soon arrived to pull John out.

He and the boy went to the hospital to get checkout out and are doing just fine.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)