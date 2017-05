London, England (WHDH) — A man came to the rescue after a cat fell into a river.

This all happening by a river dock in London.

From the video above you can see the cat fall from a ledge into the river. That is when the man jumps into action and pulls the cat up before it runs away.

The dock’s Facebook page says the cat is doing okay.

