Man rescues dogs from car fire in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A man on his way to work said he was glad to help after rescuing three dogs from a car fire in Dedham.

Peter Koska was getting into his car to go to work when he saw a black SUV parked nearby that was on fire. He said a neighbor called out to him that there were three dogs in the SUV’s backseat.

“I did take a look at the front of the car, made a quick assessment that I think I had a little bit of time before it was gonna blow,” said Koska.

Koska opened the SUV’s back door and two of the dogs jumped out. The third hesitated and Koska helped the dog escape.

Dedham Deputy Fire Chief John Fontaine said the driver of the SUV is a dog walker and left the three dogs in the backseat to make a quick stop at the Avalon apartments. Fontaine said it was a good thing Koska was nearby to rescue the dogs.

“Good thing he was there because it wouldn’t have taken long for the dogs to be overcome by the smoke that was inside there,” said Fontaine.

According to firefighters, a mechanical problem likely caused the fire. Firefighters said the dog walker did nothing wrong.

