Man rescues woman from car fire in Reading

READING, MA (WHDH) - A man rescued a woman from a car crash in Reading Monday after police said the car crashed into a pole and caught fire.

The crash happened on Salem Street. Brandon Finnen said he was at a Memorial Day barbecue when he heard the crash and found the car on fire. Finnen said the drivere’s niece had already gotten out and had no injuries. She was unable to open the driver’s door and save her aunt and Finnen said he couldn’t break open the window with his hand. He said a neighbor then handed him a baseball bat and he was able to smash through.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Finnen said he believes the woman had a seizure. The woman’s niece was uninjured.

