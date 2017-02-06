Man robbed after meeting woman via dating app

generic_court_gavel

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Worcester have arrested two people they say robbed a man who had arranged to meet a woman through a dating app.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Monday to face charges of marked armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police say the 27-year-old victim met the woman on Jan. 23 after arranging a date on the Meet Me app.

After he picked her up, she asked him to pull over. When the man pulled over, a masked man with a knife robbed the victim of his cellphone and some marijuana. The woman took $300 from the victim.

Police determined the woman and the alleged robber were working together and on Friday arrested 23-year-old Erin Gonzalez, of Spencer, and 29-year-old David Perez, of Worcester.

