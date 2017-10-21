DANVERS, Mass. (WHDH) – A construction worker was rushed to the hospital after a frightening fall in Danvers.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. at a home under construction on Water Street.

The construction worker was up on the roof putting new roofing on when he lost his footing and fell about 30 feet.

The worker’s injuries are believed to be serious. He was taken to the hospital, but it is unclear how he is doing right now.

An investigation into what went wrong is underway.

