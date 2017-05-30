Man saves woman from burning car in Reading

READING, MA (WHDH) - A local man is being called a hero after he saved a woman from a burning car.

The car slammed into a power pole in Reading, brought down wires and was quickly engulfed in flames.

Brandon Finnen was at a Memorial Day barbecue just down the street when he heard the crash.

He left his three-month-old daughter and ran to the crash on Salem Street.

He found the passenger standing outside of the car. But the driver, 54-year-old Laura McCafry, was unconscious in the driver’s seat.

Finnean couldn’t break the window.

“I tried breaking it with my hand,” said Finnean, “until a lady behind me screamed ‘here use this baseball bat.'”

The woman, who lives nearby, threw him a bat.

Finnean smashed the window and opened the door as the flames grew bigger. Him and another man pulled McCafry from the car and dragged her across the street to safety.

Her son said his mother suffered a seizure and broke a bone in her foot during the crash. He is so grateful to those who came to her rescue.

“Yeah very grateful,” said McCafry’s son, “I have to find out who they are and say thank you.”

