Man says Apple Watch notification saved his life

(WHDH) — A Brooklyn man says a notification sent to him by his Apple Watch may have saved his life.

James Green shared his incredible story on Twitter earlier this week, saying the heart watch app on his device sent him a notification that his heart rate had jumped.

In a chart that can be seen in the video above, at one point, his heart rate was more than 150 beats per minute.

When Green went to the hospital, doctors told him he had a pulmonary embolism.

Green took to Twitter to share his gratitude about the alert, saying, “never thought a stupid lil wrist computer I bought 2 years ago would save my life.”

Green says the notification of his increased heart rate came while he wasn’t being active. The unusual scenario had him call a doctor.

The man shared his condition in a follow-up tweet saying he’s officially discharged and will be on blood thinners for life.

