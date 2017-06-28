WALPOLE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is heading to prison for exposing himself to a high school volleyball team travelling on a bus.

The Sun Chronicle reports 42-year-old Darren Grant, of Walpole, pleaded guilty to open and gross lewdness. A judge sentenced Grant to 2 ½ to three years in prison.

Police say Grant, who was wearing a GPS bracelet at the time, was still on probation for a 2007 case during the October 2016 incident. Investigators say Grant exposed himself to a bus carrying the Norfolk County Agricultural High School girls volleyball team at a traffic light.

Police arrested Grant after confirming he was in the area during the incident through GPS data.

Grant is a registered sex offender with multiple other convictions for open and gross lewdness.

