Man sentenced for falsely claiming identity theft

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts businessman has pleaded guilty to taking out nearly $70,000 in loans then using a forged police report to claim that he had been the victim of identity theft.

Forty-nine-year-old Scott Frasca was sentenced Tuesday to 90 days of house arrest and five years’ probation. He paid more than $80,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say he took out loans from five banks, but when they tried to collect, he said someone else had applied for the loans using his information. He used a fake police report to bolster his claim.

Frasca ran unsuccessfully for Peabody City Council in 2013. He was also the head of a local charity for victims of disasters like fires and floods. As part of his sentence, he was ordered not to associate with any nonprofits.

