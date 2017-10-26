Man sentenced for indecent assault of 4-year-old boy

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (AP) – A Middleborough man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for indecent assault of a 4-year-old boy.

The Plymouth district attorney says 39-year-old Gerard Moquin was sentenced Wednesday following his conviction by a jury last week on a charge of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

Prosecutors had recommended 20 to 25 years.

Local police were contacted in April 2016 when the victim came forward. Police contacted the district attorney’s Child Advocacy Center, which started an investigation. Moquin was indicted in August 2016.

District Attorney Timothy Cruz said the judge ruled Moquin an “acute danger to children.”

