Man sentenced to 5 years for setting several fires

A suspect accused of setting dozens of fires in the Worcester and Shrewsbury areas pleaded guilty in court on Friday.

Jonathan Shyllberg, 33, pleaded guilty to setting a fire in May 2013 that damaged buildings and trucks at Gibson’s on Sunderland Road. Shyllberg also admitted to setting other Worcester fires as well as a fire at a shopping plaza in Shrewsbury.

In all, Shyllberg pleaded guilty to 52 charges.

Shyllberg was sentenced to 5 years to 5 years and 1 day in state prison, as well as 5 years probation.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)