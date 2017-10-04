Man sentenced to life in prison in death of 11-month-old boy

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the death of an 11-month-old New Hampshire boy in 2015.

Thirty-year-old Tommy Page, who was sentenced Wednesday, is not eligible for parole. He was convicted of first-degree murder and falsifying evidence last month in connection with the death of Shawn Sylvester. He was acquitted of administering a controlled substance.

Authorities say Sylvester, of Alexandria, died of blunt impact head trauma.

Court documents say the boy’s mother left her son with the Page, her boyfriend, for a few hours and returned to find the baby “lying face-down in his bed in a pool of vomit.” Sylvester later died at a hospital.

Officials say there was evidence of drugs in Sylvester’s system.

Page’s lawyers said he wasn’t responsible for the boy’s death.

