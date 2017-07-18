Man sentenced to life in prison over last cigarette rape

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of repeatedly raping his then-girlfriend after becoming angry over her smoking their last cigarette.

The Providence Journal reports 36-year-old Leopoldo Belen, of Woonsocket, was sentenced Monday for the April 2014 attack.

Prosecutors say Belen violently assaulted the then-21-year-old woman, who fled her Woonsocket apartment and knocked on a neighbor’s door wearing only a bed sheet.

Belen was convicted in April on four counts of first-degree sexual assault.

Belen is facing trial in a separate case on the beating of 78-year-old Delor Cabral to death during a home invasion in 2013. He has pleaded not guilty to 13 charges.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)