Man sentenced to prison after young kids found in feces-covered apartment

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man was sentenced Friday to prison after authorities found his young children covered in feces inside an apartment in Manchester, New Hampshire.

James Grenier, 26, of Bradford, will serve a mandatory minimum of 15 years and may serve up to 30 years, for an incident back in Nov. 2016.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to an apartment on Quirin Street, in Manchester, on Nov. 21 for a report that Grenier was in danger of harming himself. They entered his apartment to assess the situation and made a startling discovery.

Police say officers found his children, ages 2 and 4, covered in feces.

Officers observed feces in the bedrooms, as well as the beds the children were sleeping on. According to police, Grenier’s 4-year-old son was in a harness attached to his bed, which was covered in both feces and urine. His 2-year-old daughter was said to be unclothed and also covered in feces inside of her crib.

Officers also found trash covering the floors, an infestation of flies and piles of feces everywhere. Police say a pungent odor lingered throughout the apartment building.

The children were removed from the home and placed in the care of their grandparents.

Samantha Grenier, 27, was also arrested and charged. She is slated to appear in court in May.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)