Man sentenced to probation for unemployment benefits fraud

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence man has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading no contest to collecting unemployment benefits while working two jobs.

Brent Paquin on Tuesday pleaded no contest to obtaining money under false pretenses, meaning he doesn’t admit guilt but won’t offer a defense. He has been ordered to repay nearly $10,000.

Authorities say Paquin failed to accurately report his weekly earnings from June 2012 to April 2013, when he called into the state Department of Labor and Training to authorize weekly unemployment benefits.

The state attorney general’s office says Paquin received benefits while working for an electrician and an Italian restaurant.

