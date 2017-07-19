MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A Jamaican man living in Massachusetts has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for scamming a Texas widow out of more than $120,000.

Kemal Barnes, who lived in Malden, was sentenced this week to 15 months behind bars, three years’ probation and ordered to pay restitution. He pleaded guilty to mail fraud in April.

Federal prosecutors say the 34-year-old Barnes convinced the elderly woman she had won millions of dollars in lottery prizes and had to send cash payments to release the fraudulent prize.

The victim’s son contacted police, which lead to a two-month investigation ending in Barnes’ arrest.

He is also subject to deportation after completing his sentence.

