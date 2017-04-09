Man seriously hurt after being beaten with blunt object in Lynn, police say

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A man was seriously injured early Sunday morning after police say he was beaten with a blunt object in Lynn.

Police say officers responded around midnight to an apartment building on Chase Street for a report of an assault and found a man who was badly beaten.

The victim, 48, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has not been identified.

Investigators did not specify what object was used in the attack, but crews are on scene examining evidence on the side of the building and in the basement.

Police arrested a 31-year-old suspect in connection with the beating. It’s not clear what led up to the attack or how the individual knew the victim.

No additional details were immediately available.

