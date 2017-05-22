Man seriously hurt after being struck by car in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - A man was seriously hurt Monday after being struck by a car in Watertown.

Authorities say the man was struck around 9 a.m. in the area of Watertown Street and Aldrich Road.

The area will be closed to traffic for at least a “couple” of hours while investigators work at the scene, according to police

The man was taken to an area hospital. His condition is not known.

Authorities say the driver stopped at the scene. She was taken to the hospital due to a stress-related issue.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)