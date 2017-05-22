Man seriously hurt after being struck by SUV in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - A man was seriously hurt Monday morning after being struck by a SUV in Watertown.

Authorities say the man was struck around 8 a.m. in the area of Watertown Street and Aldrich Road. The victim’s clothes and wallet could be seen scattered all over the road.

The area will be closed to traffic for at least a “couple” of hours while investigators work at the scene, according to police

The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is not known.

Authorities say the driver stopped at the scene. A witness says the driver frantically tried to help the man. She was later taken to the hospital due to a stress-related issue.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The victim’s name was not released.

