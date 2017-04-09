Man seriously injured after being beaten with blunt object in Lynn, police say

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A man was seriously injured early Sunday morning after police say he was beaten with a blunt object in Lynn.

Police say officers responded around midnight to an apartment building on Chase Street for a report of an assault and found a man who was badly beaten.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has not been identified.

Investigators did not specify what object was used in the attack, but crews are on scene examining evidence.

Police say they are interviewing possible suspects and that several people were present at the home when the attack happened.

No additional details were immediately available.

