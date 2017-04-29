Man seriously injured after being hit by commuter rail train in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - A man was seriously injured late Friday night after being hit by a commuter rail train in Fitchburg.

Officials say the man was tresspassing around 10:30 p.m. when he was struck on Main Street.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)