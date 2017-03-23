Man seriously injured after falling off ladder in Waltham

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - A man was seriously injured Thursday after falling off a ladder in Waltham.

Police said officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a home on Lincoln Street and found an unconscious man suffering from a serious head injury.

Police said the man plunged 20 feet to the ground. He was rushed to the hospital.

OSHA has been called to the scene to investigate.

No additional details were immediate available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)