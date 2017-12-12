Man seriously injured in fireworks accident in Quincy

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a man was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a fireworks accident in Quincy.

Police and emergency crews responded at around 2:45 p.m. to a home on Smith Street for a report of an incident involving an incendiary device.

The man suffered serious injuries to his hand and was taken to a local hospital, officials tell 7News.

Police say the man was handling “illegal commercial-grade fireworks.” It’s not clear why he was handling them.

Police have roped off the scene and are investigating.

No additional details were immediately available.

