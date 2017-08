ROXBURY (WHDH) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after police said he was stabbed in Roxbury.

The stabbing happened at the corner of Shawmut Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard. Police said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)