Man seriously injured in shooting at Randolph apartment complex

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - A man was seriously injured Tuesday night in a shooting at an apartment complex in Randolph, authorities said.

Officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to the Rosemont Square Apartment complex on Chestnut West for reports of a shooting.

Police said officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the face and neck at close range.

A Good Samaritan transported the man to a Boston hospital, according to police. He is said to be in stable condition.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man. He was said to be wearing a gray ski mask and a black jacket.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

