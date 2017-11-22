Man seriously injured in shooting outside Randolph apartment complex

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Officials say one person was shot Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot behind an apartment complex in Randolph.

Police responded just after 1:30 p.m. to the complex on Reed Street after receiving multiple reports of man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers found a 26-year-old resident shot and wounded at the scene. He was taken to a Boston hospital with serious, but but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say the do not believe it was a random act. The suspect is believed to have fled the scene in vehicle.

Several state police and local police cruisers responded to the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating and working to identify a suspect.

