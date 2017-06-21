Man seriously injured when struck by car in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A man was flown via medical helicopter to a hospital late Tuesday night after being struck by a car in Taunton.

Police say the man was was walking along Somerset Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when he was hit.

The man suffered serious injuries. His condition is not known. His name was not released.

Police say the driver remained on the scene.

No charges have been filed.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)