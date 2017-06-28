Man shoots, kills dog at I-93 rest stop, police say

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) — A man at a rest stop Wednesday along I-93 in New Hampshire shot and killed a dog that attacked his own dog, state police say.

A large dog jumped out of the window of a car parked near the NH General Store in Hooksett around 1 p.m. and attacked a smaller dog as it walked by with its owners, according to police.

Witnesses told police that the owner of the smaller dog shot and killed the attacking dog with single shot at close range after attempting to separate them.

The smaller dog suffered injuries and was taken to an animal hospital.

It’s not clear if charges will be filed.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)