DORCHESTER (WHDH) — A man is recovering after police said he was shot in a Dorchester building Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in a building on Bowdoin Street. Police said a 30-year-old man was at work when he was shot through the door.

The man is expected to be OK. Police said this was not a random act.

