Man shot at Springfield gas station pronounced dead

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A man shot at a Massachusetts gas station has died of his injuries.

Police say they responded to the Mobil station on Main Street in Springfield at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday where they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m.

His name has not been made public.

No one has been arrested.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)