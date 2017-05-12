Man shot during home invasion in Methuen

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police are on the hunt for a suspect in Methuen after a man was shot during a home invasion.

Methuen Police responded to the incident on Elmwood Road early Friday morning.

According to sources, the victim is a 46-year-old man who was shot once.

That victim was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. There is no word on that suspect’s condition.

Police have tweeted out a photo of the person wanted in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Methuen Police.

